Picks, predictions for Angels vs. Astros on Saturday, August 12

The Los Angeles Angels (58-59) and Houston Astros (67-50) will continue their weekend divisional series tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Lefty Tyler Anderson (5-3, 4.92 ERA) will get the nod for the Halos while rookie JP France (8-3, 2.75 ERA) will start for the Astros.

Houston dominated L.A. in last night’s series opener with an 11-3 blowout victory. The ‘Stros bats exploded with 10 runs in the second through fourth innings and they never looked back. Jon Singleton blasted two homers in the win and ended the night with five RBI.

The Astros enter the game as -170 favorites on the moneyline over at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Angels are +142 underdogs. The run total is set at 9.5.

Angels-Astros picks: Saturday, August 12th

Injury report

Angels

Out: OF Mike Trout (wrist), 3B Gio Urshela (pelvis) SS Zach Neto (back), 3B Anthony Rendon (shin), SP Griffin Canning (calf), SP Jose Suarez (shoulder), RP Chris Devenski (hamstring), C Max Stassi (personal/hip), OF Taylor Ward (facial fracture), RP Ben Joyce (elbow), RP Reynaldo Lopez (bereavement), C Logan O’Hoppe (shoulder), RP Sam Bachman (shoulder), OF Jo Adell (oblique)

Astros

Day-To-Day: 1B Jose Abreu (back), OF Chas McCormick (knee), RP Phil Maton (elbow)

Out: DH Michael Brantley (shoulder), SP Lance McCullers (forearm)

Starting pitchers

Anderson has been turning in some nice outings for the Angels for the past month and will look to carry that into tonight’s matchup. He was a hard-luck loser in last Saturday’s start against the Mariners, striking out six batters and yielding two earned runs in 5.0 innings of work. Astros batters are currently batting .362 against him, so he’ll have his work cut out for him tonight.

France has been excellent on the mound for the ‘Stros this season and will be making his first start of the month. He actually stepped out of the bullpen and picked up the win against the Yankees last Sunday, going 3.1 innings and yielding just one run in the process. He’s been decent through his two previous starts against the Angels this year, yielding 12 hits and three earned runs with five strikeouts 11.1 innings.

Over/Under pick

L.A.’s was able to get some production at the plate in last night’s game, but was outclassed by Houston’s bats. Both teams are sending solid arms to the mound this evening, but the offenses should still be productive enough to trigger the over here.

Pick: Over 9.5

Moneyline pick

Similar to last night, I trust the combination of the Astros’ starters and bats to get the job done more than the Angels. The two teams are going into opposite directions as they enter the middle portion of August and I’m inclined to continue fading L.A. against top competition.

Pick: Astros