Picks, predictions for Rockies vs. Dodgers on Saturday, August 12

The Colorado Rockies (45-71) and Los Angeles Dodgers (69-46) will continue their four-game weekend series tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 9:10 p.m. ET at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Peter Lambert (2-3, 5.57 ERA) will step on the mound for the Rockies and go up against Tony Gonsolin (7-4, 4.42 ERA) for the Dodgers.

L.A. was able to pick up its sixth straight victory and second win of the series in a 6-1 triumph over Colorado last night. The Dodgers were able to break the game open with a four-run inning in the bottom of the sixth. Meanwhile, starter Lance Lynn was once again excellent with nine strikeouts in five innings.

The Dodgers enter the game as -285 favorites on the moneyline over at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Rockies are +230 underdogs. The run total is set at 9.5.

Rockies-Dodgers picks: Saturday, August 12th

Injury report

Rockies

Day-To-Day: SP Noah Davis (undisclosed)

Out: OF Kris Bryant (finger), SP Chase Anderson (shoulder), DH Charlie Blackmon (hand), RP Lucas Gilbreath (elbow), RP Matt Carasiti (shoulder), RP Nick Mears (oblique), OF Sean Bouchard (biceps)

Dodgers

Day-To-Day: DH J.D. Martinez (hamstring)

Out: SP Walker Buehler (elbow), SP Jimmy Nelson (elbow), SP Michael Grove (lat), RP Shelby Miller (neck), SS Gavin Lux (knee), OF Jonny Deluca (hamstring), OF Jake Marisnick (hamstring)

Starting pitchers

Lambert has been up and down since being converted from reliever to starter last month and his last two starts haven’t gone particularly great. Through 8.0 combined innings, he’s given up nine earned runs off eight hits and five walks, taking the loss in both outings. He’s struggled against the top of the order as No. 1, 2, and 4 hitters are batting over .300 against him for the year.

Gonsolin has picked up wins in back-to-back starts and had plenty of run support to cover up for a poor outing against the Padres this past Monday. He gave up six earned runs off nine hits through 6.0 innings, but it didn’t matter with the Dodgers hammering their way to a 13-7 victory. Gonsolin has pitched his best under the lights this season, posting a 6-1 record with a 2.84 ERA and a .178 opponent batting average during night games.

Over/Under pick

Colorado has remained one of the worst hitting team in the majors over the past week and that has been evidenced by the team pushing across just two runs so far this series. I expect a similar outcome to take place tonight, so hammer the under here.

Pick: Under 9.5

Moneyline pick

L.A. has been in firm control of this series so far and are in a position to widen the gap at the top of the NL West even further. Take the Dodgers on the moneyline as they should be able to up their winning streak to seven.

Pick: Dodgers