Picks, predictions for Orioles vs. Mariners on Saturday, August 12

The Baltimore Orioles (71-45) and the Seattle Mariners (63-52) will play the second game of their three-game series on Saturday, August 12. First pitch from T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington is set for 9:40 p.m. ET, and the game will air on FS1. Baltimore will start Cole Irvin (1-3, 5.44 ERA), while Seattle counters with George Kirby (10-8, 3.32 ERA).

The Mariners are the -162 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Orioles are the +136 underdogs, and the run total is set at eight.

Orioles-Mariners picks: Saturday, August 12th

Injury report

Orioles

Out: RP Danny Coulombe (biceps), CF Aaron Hicks (hamstring)

Mariners

Day-to-day: 2B Dylan Moore (rest)

Out: J.P. Crawford (concussion), LF Jarred Kelenic (foot), SP Bryan Woo (forearm)

Starting pitchers

Cole Irvin vs. George Kirby

Irvin will make his 17th appearance and ninth start of the season. He has been coming out of the bullpen recently and hasn’t thrown more than two innings in any appearance since July 18. Irvin hasn’t pitched in six days, so he could be in for a longer outing, but it could depend on how the game goes.

Kirby will make his 23rd start of the season. He faced the Los Angeles Angels his last time out. Kirby threw seven innings and allowed one earned run on three hits. He struck out five and didn’t issue any walks while earning his 10th victory.

Over/Under pick

Seattle picked up the win on Friday night, 9-2. They have scored at least three runs in 22 of their last 23 games. Baltimore has scored at least five runs in five of its last eight games. It could be a bullpen day for the Orioles, but either way, we should see at least nine runs scored for the second straight day.

Pick: Over 8

Moneyline pick

Baltimore has now dropped three of their last four games. With the win on Friday, Seattle has now won eight games in a row. Kirby should give the Mariners the edge on the mound and help continue their streak.

Pick: Mariners