Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Saturday, August 12

With a full slate plus a Braves-Mets doubleheader, Saturday will see a whopping 16 games around the Majors. That means plenty of action, and plenty of starting pitching for your fantasy baseball squads. There’s a little bit of everything on the schedule today, from big names (Spencer Strider, Sandy Alcantara) to up-and-coming young arms (Gavin Williams, Cole Ragans) and everything in between, so let’s break it all down — with recommendations on who to start, who to sit and who to stream off the waiver wire.

Starting pitcher rankings for Saturday, August 12th

Pitchers to stream

Cole Ragans, Kansas City Royals — If you haven’t been paying attention to Ragans lately, it’s time to start. Acquired from the Rangers in the Aroldis Chapman deal, the lefty immediately was given a spot in the Royals’ rotation and has torn it up of late: He’s allowed just one run while striking out 19 across 12.2 innings in his last two starts against the Mets and Red Sox. He pairs a high-90s heater with a Cole Hamels-esque changeup, mixing speeds and eye levels and befuddling hitters, and he’s a strong play against a Cardinals offense that’s been struggling of late.

Gavin Williams, Cleveland Guardians — Where the heck did that come from? Williams appeared to be hitting a bit of a rookie wall, struggling with command issues while failing to complete even five innings ... so, naturally, he struck out 12 in seven brilliant innings against the Blue Jays last time out. Those command concerns still remain, so the floor here is a bit lower than you’d like, but Williams was regarded as one of the best pitching prospects in the game for a reason and the Rays have been inconsistent offensively.

Brandon Williamson, Cincinnati Reds — Williamson has allowed two or fewer runs in four of his last five outings, including three quality starts, and the lefty carved up the Marlins over six innings of one-run ball last weekend. His floor is still fairly low, but his changeup emerged as a legit out pitch last time out, and he could find similar success against a weak Pirates lineup.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Saturday, August 12.