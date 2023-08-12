Bears QB Justin Fields has perfect passer rating in Week 1 preseason vs. Titans

The Chicago Bears kicked off the 2023 preseason on Saturday with a matchup against the Tennessee Titans at Soldier Field. Justin Fields returns under center for his third season in the Windy City, and Bears fans hope that there is nowhere to go but up after last year’s three-win season.

Justin Fields stats: Bears vs. Titans NFL Preseason Week 1

In two drives in the Bears’ preseason game against the Titans, Fields went 3-for-3 on pass completions, throwing for 129 yards and two touchdowns. He connected several times with the Bears’ newest wide receiver, DJ Moore, who was traded to Chicago from the Panthers in exchange for the first pick of the 2023 draft. Khalil Herbert grabbed a big score, as well.

Fantasy football impact

Fields’ wide receivers and running backs are putting in the work to grab yardage after the catch. None of his three passes went further than about five yards in the air, but the YAC and touchdowns will be attributed to him in fantasy leagues. We can expect some of Fields’ fantasy success this year to lean on Moore, Darnell Mooney, and Chase Claypool creating openings and opportunities to grab that extra yardage downfield.