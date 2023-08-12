How did Panthers rookie QB Bryce Young perform in Week 1 of the preseason?

The Carolina Panthers hope that they found their quarterback of the future in rookie Bryce Young. They traded up to select him with the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Young debuted against the New York Jets in the team’s first preseason game. New head coach Frank Reich has already named Young as the Week 1 starter, so they are trying to keep him healthy while evaluating what all Young can do in the offense.

Here we’ll take a look at the workload for Panthers rookie Bryce Young in Week 1 of the preseason and how he performed during his reps.

Bryce Young’s Week 1 stat line

Young got to play in the offense’s first two series. He finished the first 2-for-3 passing for 13 yards and went 2-for-3 for eight more yards in the second.

How did Bryce Young perform in Week 1?

Young has the ability to scramble but did his best to stay in the pocket during his debut. He did take some big hits, already calling into question how durable the 5 ft. 10, 194 lb quarterback will be this season. His brief appearance could’ve gone better and could’ve certainly gone worse. We will wait to see what he can do next week as the team takes on the New York Giants on Friday, August 18.