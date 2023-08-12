Emanuel Navarrete vs. Oscar Valdez: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, results

Two of the top Mexican stars in boxing will go head-to-head when Emanuel Navarrete (37-1, 31 KOs) defends his WBO junior lightweight title against Oscar Valdez (31-1, 23 KOs) on Saturday, August 12 from the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

Navarrete, the 28-year-old champion from San Juan Zitlatepec, Mexico has had world championships in three different weight classes. He had four successful defenses of the WBO featherweight title before moving up in weight. In his first fight at junior lightweight, Navarrete knocked out Liam Wilson in the ninth round to claim the WBO junior lightweight title. Navarrette is ranked as the second-best super featherweight in the world and a top 10 pound-for-pound boxer. His only loss came early in his career against Daniel Argueta, who came in overweight. Navarrete has won 32 consecutive fights and has an 81.6 percent knockout rate.

Valdez, 32, is making his debut at junior lightweight after suffering a unanimous decision loss to Shakur Stevenson for the unified super featherweight titles. Despite the loss to Stevenson, Valdez is still considered among the best pound-for-pound boxers in the world and is ranked No. 1 in junior lightweight according to Ring Magazine. Valdez, from Nogales, Mexico, had his best stretch as the WBO featherweight champion, where he made six title defenses. He recovered from his loss to Stevenson with a unanimous decision win over Adam Lopez on May 20. Valdez has a 74.2 knockout percentage.

Valdez comes into the bout as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is a -165 favorite while Navarrete is a +135 underdog.

Emanuel Navarrete vs. Oscar Valdez round-by-round results

Round 1: TBD

Round 2: TBD

Round 3: TBD

Round 4: TBD

Round 5: TBD

Round 6: TBD

Round 7: TBD

Round 8: TBD

Round 9: TBD

Round 10: TBD

Round 11: TBD

Round 12: TBD