Full undercard for Emanuel Navarrete vs. Oscar Valdez junior lightweight fight

Two of the top Mexican stars in boxing will go head-to-head when Emanuel Navarrete (37-1, 31 KOs) defends his WBO junior lightweight title against Oscar Valdez (31-1, 23 KOs) on Saturday, August 12 from the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The fight card begins at 8 p..m. ET on ESPN+.

Navarrete, the 28-year-old champion from San Juan Zitlatepec, Mexico has had world championships in three different weight classes. He had four successful defenses of the WBO featherweight title before moving up in weight. In his first fight at junior lightweight, Navarrete knocked out Liam Wilson in the ninth round to claim the WBO junior lightweight title. His first defense will come against Valdez, arguably the best boxer in the division.

Valdez, 32, is making his debut at junior lightweight after suffering a unanimous decision loss to Shakur Stevenson for the unified super featherweight titles. Despite the loss to Stevenson, Valdez is still considered among the best pound-for-pound boxers in the world and is ranked No. 1 in junior lightweight according to Ring Magazine. Valdez, from Nogales, Mexico, had his best stretch as the WBO featherweight champion, where he made six title defenses.

Valdez is a slight -165 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Navarrete is a +135 underdog.

Full Card for Emanuel Navarrete vs. Oscar Valdez