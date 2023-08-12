Full undercard for Melvin Lopez vs. Emmanuel Rodriguez bantamweight fight

The vacant IBF bantamweight championship will have a new owner Saturday night when former world champion Emmanuel Rodriguez (21-2, 13 KOs) takes on top contender Melvin Lopez (29-1, 19 KOs). The fight is scheduled for 12 rounds and will take place Saturday, August 12 at MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland.

SHOWTIME will handle the broadcast starting at 9 p.m. ET.

Rodriguez has had several dances with the IBF bantamweight title. He won the belt on May 5, 2018, with a unanimous decision win over Paul Butler in London. He lost the title on his second defense when he was knocked out in the second round by Naoya Inoue. Rodriguez also lost an opportunity to win the WBC interim bantamweight title when he lost a close split decision to Reymart Gaballo on Dec 19, 2020. Since then Rodriguez has had wins over Roberto Sanchez Cantu and Gary Antonio Russell.

Lopez, 25, has fought mostly second-tier opponents for much of his career. The Nicaraguan-born fighter won the NABF bantamweight title on May 24, 2019, with a knockout win over David Reyes Cota, but lost to Jose Velasquez on October 25, 2019, in an attempt to win the WBO International bantamweight title. Since then Lopez has been on an eight-fight win streak.

Rodriguez is a -700 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Lopez, the underdog, is +450.

Full Card for Melvin Lopez vs. Emmanuel Rodriguez