Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, results

Former two-time world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua will fight this week after Robert Helenius decided to step in for the suspended Dillian Whyte on short notice. The 12-round bout will take place at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday, August 12.

Whyte was suspended after failing a drug test last week. The fight was originally scheduled for PPV, but now will be streamed live on DAZN starting at 2 p.m. ET.

Joshua is hoping to put his name back in the mix for a title shot down the road or possibly a non-title superfight against Deontay Wilder. The 33-year-old remains a huge draw overseas and was expecting a huge crowd for the third fight against Whyte. Joshua’s biggest victory to date was against Wladimir Klitschko on April 29, 2017, where he became the unified heavyweight champion after an 11th round TKO. He lost his titles in a major upset to Andy Ruiz on June 1, 2019, but regained the titles by outpointing Ruiz in a 12-round decision on December 7, 2019. He lost the titles again on September 25, 2021 to Oleksandr Usyk and also lost the rematch by split decision on August 20, 2022.

Helenius, 39, just fought last week and quickly dispatched Mike Mielonen with a third-round knockout. Before that fight he was knocked out in the first round against Wilder on October 15. He has two wins over former ranked heavyweight Adam Kownacki.

Joshua comes into the bout as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is a -1600 favorite while Helenius is a +850 underdog.

