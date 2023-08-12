Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius fight time, live stream, more for heavyweight bout

Former two-time world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua (25-3, 22 KOs) will take on Robert Helenius (32-4, 21 KOs) this Saturday, August 12 from the O2 Arena in London, England. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds after Helenius stepped in for the suspended Dillian Whyte on less than a week’s notice.

How to watch Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius

DAZN will be handling the live stream starting at 2 p.m. ET, with the main event expected to start around 5 p.m. ET

Fighter history

Joshua, 33, won his first unified heavyweight championship with an 11th-round TKO against Wladimir Klitschko on April 29, 2017 at Wembley Stadium in London. He lost his titles in a major upset to Andy Ruiz on June 1, 2019, but regained the titles by outpointing Ruiz in a 12-round decision on December 7, 2019 in Saudi Arabia. He lost the titles again on September 25, 2021 to Oleksandr Usyk and also lost the rematch by split decision on August 20, 2022. Joshua recently earned a unanimous decision win over Jermaine Franklin on April 1.

Helenius, 39, just fought last week and quickly dispatched Mike Mielonen with a third-round knockout. Before that fight he was knocked out in the first round against Wilder on October 15. He has two wins over former ranked heavyweight Adam Kownacki.

Fight odds

Joshua enters to fight as a huge -1600 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and Helenius is a +850 underdog.

Full card for Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius