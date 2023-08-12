How to watch Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Indianapolis this weekend for the Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard. The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course will host the event on August 12. The race begins at 5:30 p.m. ET and will air on USA Network. A live stream will be available at NBC Sports Live or on the NBC Sports App. Qualifying will precede the race, running at 10:05 a.m. ET.

The race is 62 laps around the 2.439-mile circuit to over 151.218 miles. A.J. Allmendinger is the defending champ, winning last year’s race with a time of 1:56:35. Prior to that, Austin Cindric won the 2021 race in 2:02:54 and Chase Briscoe won the 2020 race in 2:02:48. The first eight years of the race was run on a 2.5-mile oval track.

Ahead of qualifying, Allmendinger is the favorite to win. He has +140 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Ty Gibbs follows at +450 and Justin Allgaier and Cole Custer are +700.

How to watch the Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard

Date: Saturday, August 12

Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: USA Network

Live stream: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App

Live streaming the Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard on NBC will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the NBC Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Starting lineup