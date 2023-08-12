How to watch Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Indianapolis this weekend for the Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard. The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course will host the event on August 12. The race begins at 5:30 p.m. ET and will air on USA Network. A live stream will be available at NBC Sports Live or on the NBC Sports App. Qualifying will precede the race, running at 10:05 a.m. ET.
The race is 62 laps around the 2.439-mile circuit to over 151.218 miles. A.J. Allmendinger is the defending champ, winning last year’s race with a time of 1:56:35. Prior to that, Austin Cindric won the 2021 race in 2:02:54 and Chase Briscoe won the 2020 race in 2:02:48. The first eight years of the race was run on a 2.5-mile oval track.
Ahead of qualifying, Allmendinger is the favorite to win. He has +140 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Ty Gibbs follows at +450 and Justin Allgaier and Cole Custer are +700.
How to watch the Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard
Date: Saturday, August 12
Time: 5:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: USA Network
Live stream: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App
Live streaming the Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard on NBC will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the NBC Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.
Starting lineup
2023 Pennzoil 150 Entry List
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|1
|Cole Custer
|00
|2
|Sam Mayer
|1
|3
|Blaine Perkins
|02
|4
|Sheldon Creed
|2
|5
|Kyle Weatherman
|4
|6
|Brennan Poole
|6
|7
|Justin Allgaier
|7
|8
|Katherine Legge
|07
|9
|Josh Berry
|8
|10
|Camden Murphy
|08
|11
|Brandon Jones
|9
|12
|A.J. Allmendinger
|10
|13
|Daniel Hemric
|11
|14
|Chandler Smith
|16
|15
|Sammy Smith
|18
|16
|Ty Gibbs
|19
|17
|John H. Nemechek
|20
|18
|Austin Hill
|21
|19
|Connor Mosack
|24
|20
|Brett Moffitt
|25
|21
|Kaz Grala
|26
|22
|Jeb Burton
|27
|23
|Kyle Sieg
|28
|24
|Parker Retzlaff
|31
|25
|Andre Castro
|34
|26
|Alex Labbe
|35
|27
|Josh Bilicki
|36
|28
|Joe Graf Jr
|38
|29
|Ryan Sieg
|39
|30
|Ryan Ellis
|43
|31
|Conor Daly
|44
|32
|Sage Karam
|45
|33
|Parker Kligerman
|48
|34
|Preston Pardus
|50
|35
|Jeremy Clements
|51
|36
|Brad Perez
|53
|37
|Will Rodgers
|66
|38
|Anthony Alfredo
|78
|39
|Miguel Paludo
|88
|40
|Ross Chastain
|91
|41
|Josh Williams
|92
|42
|Riley Herbst
|98