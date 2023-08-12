 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

We go over how you can watch Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course.

By David Fucillo
A general view of pit road during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 04, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Indianapolis this weekend for the Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard. The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course will host the event on August 12. The race begins at 5:30 p.m. ET and will air on USA Network. A live stream will be available at NBC Sports Live or on the NBC Sports App. Qualifying will precede the race, running at 10:05 a.m. ET.

The race is 62 laps around the 2.439-mile circuit to over 151.218 miles. A.J. Allmendinger is the defending champ, winning last year’s race with a time of 1:56:35. Prior to that, Austin Cindric won the 2021 race in 2:02:54 and Chase Briscoe won the 2020 race in 2:02:48. The first eight years of the race was run on a 2.5-mile oval track.

Ahead of qualifying, Allmendinger is the favorite to win. He has +140 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Ty Gibbs follows at +450 and Justin Allgaier and Cole Custer are +700.

How to watch the Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard

Date: Saturday, August 12
Time: 5:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: USA Network
Live stream: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App

Live streaming the Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard on NBC will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the NBC Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Starting lineup

2023 Pennzoil 150 Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Cole Custer 00
2 Sam Mayer 1
3 Blaine Perkins 02
4 Sheldon Creed 2
5 Kyle Weatherman 4
6 Brennan Poole 6
7 Justin Allgaier 7
8 Katherine Legge 07
9 Josh Berry 8
10 Camden Murphy 08
11 Brandon Jones 9
12 A.J. Allmendinger 10
13 Daniel Hemric 11
14 Chandler Smith 16
15 Sammy Smith 18
16 Ty Gibbs 19
17 John H. Nemechek 20
18 Austin Hill 21
19 Connor Mosack 24
20 Brett Moffitt 25
21 Kaz Grala 26
22 Jeb Burton 27
23 Kyle Sieg 28
24 Parker Retzlaff 31
25 Andre Castro 34
26 Alex Labbe 35
27 Josh Bilicki 36
28 Joe Graf Jr 38
29 Ryan Sieg 39
30 Ryan Ellis 43
31 Conor Daly 44
32 Sage Karam 45
33 Parker Kligerman 48
34 Preston Pardus 50
35 Jeremy Clements 51
36 Brad Perez 53
37 Will Rodgers 66
38 Anthony Alfredo 78
39 Miguel Paludo 88
40 Ross Chastain 91
41 Josh Williams 92
42 Riley Herbst 98

