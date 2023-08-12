NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard Xfinity race

NASCAR’s Xfinity Series will be in Speedway, Indiana for its next race. The International Motor Speedways road course will host the 2023 Pennzoil 150 on Saturday, August 12. This will be the fourth iteration of the race since it was converted to a road course in 2020. Practice will be held at 9:35 a.m. ET on Saturday, with qualifying following at 10:05 a.m. ET. Neither event will be televised, but both will be available to stream on NBCSports.

This track will utilize the road course qualifying format. There will be a 20-minute warm-up/practice session with all drivers being split into two groups. The drivers in Group A will have 15 minutes to set the fastest lap they can. The five fastest will advance to the final round of qualifying. The drivers in Group B will repeat this process, with its five fastest drivers also advancing to the final round of qualifying. The 10 remaining drivers will have 10 more minutes to set a new fastest lap, with the winner earning pole position for Saturday afternoon’s race.

A.J. Allmendinger heads into the weekend with the best odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +140 and is followed by Ty Gibbs (+450), Justin Allgaier (+700), Cole Custer (+700) and Sheldon Creed (+1400). Allmendinger is the reigning winner, taking the checkered flag last year in 1:56:35.

Here is the full entry list for Saturday’s Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard Xfinity Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.