NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard Xfinity race

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Saturday’s Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard.

By Teddy Ricketson
AJ Allmendinger, driver of the #10 LeafHome Water Solutions Chevrolet, Sam Mayer, driver of the #1 Accelerate Pros Talent Chevrolet, and Parker Kligerman, driver of the #48 Spiked Light Coolers Chevrolet, race during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Road America 180 at Road America on July 29, 2023 in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images

NASCAR’s Xfinity Series will be in Speedway, Indiana for its next race. The International Motor Speedways road course will host the 2023 Pennzoil 150 on Saturday, August 12. This will be the fourth iteration of the race since it was converted to a road course in 2020. Practice will be held at 9:35 a.m. ET on Saturday, with qualifying following at 10:05 a.m. ET. Neither event will be televised, but both will be available to stream on NBCSports.

This track will utilize the road course qualifying format. There will be a 20-minute warm-up/practice session with all drivers being split into two groups. The drivers in Group A will have 15 minutes to set the fastest lap they can. The five fastest will advance to the final round of qualifying. The drivers in Group B will repeat this process, with its five fastest drivers also advancing to the final round of qualifying. The 10 remaining drivers will have 10 more minutes to set a new fastest lap, with the winner earning pole position for Saturday afternoon’s race.

A.J. Allmendinger heads into the weekend with the best odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +140 and is followed by Ty Gibbs (+450), Justin Allgaier (+700), Cole Custer (+700) and Sheldon Creed (+1400). Allmendinger is the reigning winner, taking the checkered flag last year in 1:56:35.

Here is the full entry list for Saturday’s Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard Xfinity Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.

2023 Pennzoil 150 Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Cole Custer 00
2 Sam Mayer 1
3 Blaine Perkins 02
4 Sheldon Creed 2
5 Kyle Weatherman 4
6 Brennan Poole 6
7 Justin Allgaier 7
8 Katherine Legge 07
9 Josh Berry 8
10 Camden Murphy 08
11 Brandon Jones 9
12 A.J. Allmendinger 10
13 Daniel Hemric 11
14 Chandler Smith 16
15 Sammy Smith 18
16 Ty Gibbs 19
17 John H. Nemechek 20
18 Austin Hill 21
19 Connor Mosack 24
20 Brett Moffitt 25
21 Kaz Grala 26
22 Jeb Burton 27
23 Kyle Sieg 28
24 Parker Retzlaff 31
25 Andre Castro 34
26 Alex Labbe 35
27 Josh Bilicki 36
28 Joe Graf Jr 38
29 Ryan Sieg 39
30 Ryan Ellis 43
31 Conor Daly 44
32 Sage Karam 45
33 Parker Kligerman 48
34 Preston Pardus 50
35 Jeremy Clements 51
36 Brad Perez 53
37 Will Rodgers 66
38 Anthony Alfredo 78
39 Miguel Paludo 88
40 Ross Chastain 91
41 Josh Williams 92
42 Riley Herbst 98

