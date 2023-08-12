 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard qualifying: Start time, TV channel, live stream, more for Xfinity Series

NASCAR’s Xfinity Series is in Indianapolis for the 2023 Pennzoil 150 at The Brickyard. We break down what to know about qualifying.

By Grace McDermott
The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series will get started on Saturday with the Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard. Before the race gets started at 5:30 p.m. ET, qualifying will get going at 10:05 a.m. ET. The race will air on USA, but qualifying will not be on television. However, both events can be streamed at NBC Sports or using one of their apps.

AJ Allmendinger is the defending race champ and the favorite to win ahead of qualifying, sitting at +140 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Ty Gibbs follows at +450 and Justin Allgaier and Cole Custer are +700.

Because the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is a road course, the qualifying will take place in a two-round format. The field will be split in half for the first round. Each driver will take part in single-car, one-lap racing. The fastest five in each group will advance to the second round. Then, those ten finalists will each get another single lap to run the fastest time and secure pole position. The rest of the starting lineup will be sorted by qualifying speed.

The Xfinity Series has five races remaining before the playoffs start. The top 12 drivers reach the playoffs and Parker Kligerman and Brandon Jones are the two closest drivers looking to climb outside the playoff bubble.

How to watch qualifying for the Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard

Date: Saturday, August 12
Time: 10:05 a.m. ET
TV channel: NBC
Live stream: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App

Entry list

2023 Pennzoil 150 Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Cole Custer 00
2 Sam Mayer 1
3 Blaine Perkins 02
4 Sheldon Creed 2
5 Kyle Weatherman 4
6 Brennan Poole 6
7 Justin Allgaier 7
8 Katherine Legge 07
9 Josh Berry 8
10 Camden Murphy 08
11 Brandon Jones 9
12 A.J. Allmendinger 10
13 Daniel Hemric 11
14 Chandler Smith 16
15 Sammy Smith 18
16 Ty Gibbs 19
17 John H. Nemechek 20
18 Austin Hill 21
19 Connor Mosack 24
20 Brett Moffitt 25
21 Kaz Grala 26
22 Jeb Burton 27
23 Kyle Sieg 28
24 Parker Retzlaff 31
25 Andre Castro 34
26 Alex Labbe 35
27 Josh Bilicki 36
28 Joe Graf Jr 38
29 Ryan Sieg 39
30 Ryan Ellis 43
31 Conor Daly 44
32 Sage Karam 45
33 Parker Kligerman 48
34 Preston Pardus 50
35 Jeremy Clements 51
36 Brad Perez 53
37 Will Rodgers 66
38 Anthony Alfredo 78
39 Miguel Paludo 88
40 Ross Chastain 91
41 Josh Williams 92
42 Riley Herbst 98

