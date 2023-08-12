Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard qualifying: Start time, TV channel, live stream, more for Xfinity Series

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series will get started on Saturday with the Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard. Before the race gets started at 5:30 p.m. ET, qualifying will get going at 10:05 a.m. ET. The race will air on USA, but qualifying will not be on television. However, both events can be streamed at NBC Sports or using one of their apps.
AJ Allmendinger is the defending race champ and the favorite to win ahead of qualifying, sitting at +140 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Ty Gibbs follows at +450 and Justin Allgaier and Cole Custer are +700.
Because the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is a road course, the qualifying will take place in a two-round format. The field will be split in half for the first round. Each driver will take part in single-car, one-lap racing. The fastest five in each group will advance to the second round. Then, those ten finalists will each get another single lap to run the fastest time and secure pole position. The rest of the starting lineup will be sorted by qualifying speed.
The Xfinity Series has five races remaining before the playoffs start. The top 12 drivers reach the playoffs and Parker Kligerman and Brandon Jones are the two closest drivers looking to climb outside the playoff bubble.
How to watch qualifying for the Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard
Date: Saturday, August 12
Time: 10:05 a.m. ET
TV channel: NBC
Live stream: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App
Entry list
2023 Pennzoil 150 Entry List
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|1
|Cole Custer
|00
|2
|Sam Mayer
|1
|3
|Blaine Perkins
|02
|4
|Sheldon Creed
|2
|5
|Kyle Weatherman
|4
|6
|Brennan Poole
|6
|7
|Justin Allgaier
|7
|8
|Katherine Legge
|07
|9
|Josh Berry
|8
|10
|Camden Murphy
|08
|11
|Brandon Jones
|9
|12
|A.J. Allmendinger
|10
|13
|Daniel Hemric
|11
|14
|Chandler Smith
|16
|15
|Sammy Smith
|18
|16
|Ty Gibbs
|19
|17
|John H. Nemechek
|20
|18
|Austin Hill
|21
|19
|Connor Mosack
|24
|20
|Brett Moffitt
|25
|21
|Kaz Grala
|26
|22
|Jeb Burton
|27
|23
|Kyle Sieg
|28
|24
|Parker Retzlaff
|31
|25
|Andre Castro
|34
|26
|Alex Labbe
|35
|27
|Josh Bilicki
|36
|28
|Joe Graf Jr
|38
|29
|Ryan Sieg
|39
|30
|Ryan Ellis
|43
|31
|Conor Daly
|44
|32
|Sage Karam
|45
|33
|Parker Kligerman
|48
|34
|Preston Pardus
|50
|35
|Jeremy Clements
|51
|36
|Brad Perez
|53
|37
|Will Rodgers
|66
|38
|Anthony Alfredo
|78
|39
|Miguel Paludo
|88
|40
|Ross Chastain
|91
|41
|Josh Williams
|92
|42
|Riley Herbst
|98