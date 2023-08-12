NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup set for Verizon 200 at the Brickyard in Indianapolis

NASCAR’s Cup Series will head to Speedway, Indiana for its next race. While the iconic Brickyard 400 in a race of the past, the third iteration of the Verizon 200 will take place at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course on Sunday, August 13. The day prior, practice will be held at 11:35 a.m. ET, with qualifying following at 12:35 p.m. ET. Both events will not be televised and will be streamed on NBCSports.

The Cup Series will utilize the road course qualifying format for this track. There will be a 20-minute warm-up/practice period with the drivers separated into two groups. The drivers in Group A will be given 15 minutes to set their fastest lap possible. They can make as many attempts as they would like as long as the lap is started before the timer reaches zero. Only the fastest attempt will count toward the standings.

The five fastest drivers in Group A will advance to the final round of qualifying. This process is then repeated with Group B’s drivers getting 15 minutes to set their fastest lap. The five fastest drivers from Group B will also advance to the final round of qualifying. The 10 remaining drivers get 10 more minutes to set a new fastest lap. The winner from the final qualifying round will earn the pole position for Sunday’s race as the rest of the starting lineup is determined.

Martin Truex Jr. heads into the weekend with the best odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +400 and is followed by Tyler Reddick (+550), Shane Van Gisbergen (+700), Chase Elliott (+750) and Kyle Busch (+1000).

Here is the full entry list for Sunday’s Verizon 200 at the Brickyard Cup Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.