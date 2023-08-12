 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup set for Verizon 200 at the Brickyard in Indianapolis

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Sunday’s Verizon 200 at the Brickyard at the IMS Road Course.

By Teddy Ricketson
Kevin Harvick (#4 Stewart Haas Racing Busch Light Peach Ford) travels down pit road during the NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 on August 07, 2023, at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, MI. Photo by Joseph Weiser/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

NASCAR’s Cup Series will head to Speedway, Indiana for its next race. While the iconic Brickyard 400 in a race of the past, the third iteration of the Verizon 200 will take place at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course on Sunday, August 13. The day prior, practice will be held at 11:35 a.m. ET, with qualifying following at 12:35 p.m. ET. Both events will not be televised and will be streamed on NBCSports.

The Cup Series will utilize the road course qualifying format for this track. There will be a 20-minute warm-up/practice period with the drivers separated into two groups. The drivers in Group A will be given 15 minutes to set their fastest lap possible. They can make as many attempts as they would like as long as the lap is started before the timer reaches zero. Only the fastest attempt will count toward the standings.

The five fastest drivers in Group A will advance to the final round of qualifying. This process is then repeated with Group B’s drivers getting 15 minutes to set their fastest lap. The five fastest drivers from Group B will also advance to the final round of qualifying. The 10 remaining drivers get 10 more minutes to set a new fastest lap. The winner from the final qualifying round will earn the pole position for Sunday’s race as the rest of the starting lineup is determined.

Martin Truex Jr. heads into the weekend with the best odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +400 and is followed by Tyler Reddick (+550), Shane Van Gisbergen (+700), Chase Elliott (+750) and Kyle Busch (+1000).

Here is the full entry list for Sunday’s Verizon 200 at the Brickyard Cup Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.

2023 Verizon 200 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Kyle Busch 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 Jenson Button 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Martin Truex Jr 19
18 Christopher Bell 20
19 Harrison Burton 21
20 Joey Logano 22
21 Bubba Wallace 23
22 William Byron 24
23 Justin Haley 31
24 Brodie Kostecki 33
25 Michael McDowell 34
26 Todd Gilliland 38
27 Ryan Preece 41
28 Mike Rockenfeller 42
29 Erik Jones 43
30 Tyler Reddick 45
31 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
32 Alex Bowman 48
33 Andy Lally 51
34 Ty Gibbs 54
35 Kamui Kobayashi 67
36 Ty Dillon 77
37 Josh Bilicki 78
38 Shane Van Gisbergen 91
39 Daniel Suarez 99

More From DraftKings Network