How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Verizon 200 at the Brickyard on TV and via live online stream

We go over how you can watch NASCAR’s qualifying on Saturday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course.

By Grace McDermott
NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to the Brickyard this weekend for the Verizon 200. Ahead of the race on Sunday, drivers will participate in practice and qualifying rounds at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course on Saturday.

The round will be available to watch on NBC at 12:35 p.m. ET. Martin Truex, Jr. currently stands as the favorite to win the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, installed at +400 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Qualifying determines pole position and the rest of the starting grid for the race. Qualifying will consist of two rounds. The field splits in half for the first round. Each driver will take part in single-car, one-lap racing. The fastest five in each group will advance to the second round. Then, those ten finalists will each get another single lap to run the fastest time and secure pole position. The rest of the starting lineup will be sorted by qualifying speed.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the race on Saturday, you can live stream it at NBC Sports or use one of their apps. It will require a cable login with access. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard

Date: Saturday, August 12
Time: 12:35 p.m. ET
TV channel: NBC
Live stream: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App

Entry list

2023 Verizon 200 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Kyle Busch 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 Jenson Button 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Martin Truex Jr 19
18 Christopher Bell 20
19 Harrison Burton 21
20 Joey Logano 22
21 Bubba Wallace 23
22 William Byron 24
23 Justin Haley 31
24 Brodie Kostecki 33
25 Michael McDowell 34
26 Todd Gilliland 38
27 Ryan Preece 41
28 Mike Rockenfeller 42
29 Erik Jones 43
30 Tyler Reddick 45
31 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
32 Alex Bowman 48
33 Andy Lally 51
34 Ty Gibbs 54
35 Kamui Kobayashi 67
36 Ty Dillon 77
37 Josh Bilicki 78
38 Shane Van Gisbergen 91
39 Daniel Suarez 99

