How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Verizon 200 at the Brickyard on TV and via live online stream

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to the Brickyard this weekend for the Verizon 200. Ahead of the race on Sunday, drivers will participate in practice and qualifying rounds at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course on Saturday.

The round will be available to watch on NBC at 12:35 p.m. ET. Martin Truex, Jr. currently stands as the favorite to win the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, installed at +400 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Qualifying determines pole position and the rest of the starting grid for the race. Qualifying will consist of two rounds. The field splits in half for the first round. Each driver will take part in single-car, one-lap racing. The fastest five in each group will advance to the second round. Then, those ten finalists will each get another single lap to run the fastest time and secure pole position. The rest of the starting lineup will be sorted by qualifying speed.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the race on Saturday, you can live stream it at NBC Sports or use one of their apps. It will require a cable login with access. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard

Date: Saturday, August 12

Time: 12:35 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App

Entry list