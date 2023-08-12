 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NASCAR qualifying start time: What time is qualifying for Verizon 200 at the Brickyard

We go over how you can watch the qualifying event for the NASCAR Verizon 200 at the Brickyard.

By Grace McDermott
NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway this week for the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard. This race marks one of just three remaining events before Cup Series playoffs begin in September. The Verizon 200 will kick off at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 13, but drivers will take part in practice and qualifying rounds on Saturday ahead of the race.

Practice begins at 11:35 a.m. ET on Saturday, and is directly followed by qualifying at 12:35 p.m. ET. Qualifying, which determines the starting grid for Sunday’s race, will air on NBC and will be available to stream on NBC Sports Live. Martin Truex, Jr. is the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook for the Verizon 200, set at +400 ahead of qualifying.

Qualifying will consist of two rounds. Qualifying will see the field split in half for the first round. Each driver will take part in single-car, one-lap racing. The fastest five in each group will advance to the second round. Then, those ten finalists will each get another single lap to run the fastest time and secure pole position. The rest of the starting lineup will be sorted by qualifying speed.

Entry list

2023 Verizon 200 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Kyle Busch 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 Jenson Button 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Martin Truex Jr 19
18 Christopher Bell 20
19 Harrison Burton 21
20 Joey Logano 22
21 Bubba Wallace 23
22 William Byron 24
23 Justin Haley 31
24 Brodie Kostecki 33
25 Michael McDowell 34
26 Todd Gilliland 38
27 Ryan Preece 41
28 Mike Rockenfeller 42
29 Erik Jones 43
30 Tyler Reddick 45
31 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
32 Alex Bowman 48
33 Andy Lally 51
34 Ty Gibbs 54
35 Kamui Kobayashi 67
36 Ty Dillon 77
37 Josh Bilicki 78
38 Shane Van Gisbergen 91
39 Daniel Suarez 99

More From DraftKings Network