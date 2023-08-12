NASCAR qualifying start time: What time is qualifying for Verizon 200 at the Brickyard

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway this week for the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard. This race marks one of just three remaining events before Cup Series playoffs begin in September. The Verizon 200 will kick off at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 13, but drivers will take part in practice and qualifying rounds on Saturday ahead of the race.

Practice begins at 11:35 a.m. ET on Saturday, and is directly followed by qualifying at 12:35 p.m. ET. Qualifying, which determines the starting grid for Sunday’s race, will air on NBC and will be available to stream on NBC Sports Live. Martin Truex, Jr. is the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook for the Verizon 200, set at +400 ahead of qualifying.

Qualifying will consist of two rounds. Qualifying will see the field split in half for the first round. Each driver will take part in single-car, one-lap racing. The fastest five in each group will advance to the second round. Then, those ten finalists will each get another single lap to run the fastest time and secure pole position. The rest of the starting lineup will be sorted by qualifying speed.

Entry list