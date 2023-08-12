Odds for UFC Fight Night: Vicente Luque-Rafael Dos Anjos on Saturday, August 12

UFC Fight Night is set to take place on Saturday, August 12, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 13-bout card will be headlined by a welterweight bout between Vincente Luque and Rafael Dos Anjos. There are a total of six bouts on the main card that will begin at 7 p.m. ET and be available for streaming on ESPN and ESPN+.
Here’s a look at the full list of odds
UFC Fight Night odds
Main card
Vicente Luque: -102
Rafael Dos Anjos: -118
Cub Swanson: +190
Hakeem Dawodu: -230
Khalil Rountree Jr.: -180
Chris Daukaus: +150
Polyana Viana: +164
Iasmin Lucindo: -198
AJ Dobson: +120
Tafon Nchukwi: 142
Josh Fremd: -345
Jamie Pickett: +275
Preliminary card
JP Buys: +280
Marcus Mcghee: -335
Terrance McKinney: -265
Mike Breeden: +215
Francis Marshall: -166
Issac Dulgarian: +140
Josh Parisian: +180
Martin Buday: -218
Jaqueline Amorim: -238
Montserrat Conejo: +195
Da’mon Blackshear: -218
Brady Hiestand: +180
Juliana Miller: +130
Luana Santos: -155