Odds for UFC Fight Night: Vicente Luque-Rafael Dos Anjos on Saturday, August 12

UFC Fight Night is set to take place on Saturday, August 12, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 13-bout card will be headlined by a welterweight bout between Vincente Luque and Rafael Dos Anjos. There are a total of six bouts on the main card that will begin at 7 p.m. ET and be available for streaming on ESPN and ESPN+.

Here’s a look at the full list of odds

UFC Fight Night odds

Main card

Vicente Luque: -102

Rafael Dos Anjos: -118

Cub Swanson: +190

Hakeem Dawodu: -230

Khalil Rountree Jr.: -180

Chris Daukaus: +150

Polyana Viana: +164

Iasmin Lucindo: -198

AJ Dobson: +120

Tafon Nchukwi: 142

Josh Fremd: -345

Jamie Pickett: +275

Preliminary card

JP Buys: +280

Marcus Mcghee: -335

Terrance McKinney: -265

Mike Breeden: +215

Francis Marshall: -166

Issac Dulgarian: +140

Josh Parisian: +180

Martin Buday: -218

Jaqueline Amorim: -238

Montserrat Conejo: +195

Da’mon Blackshear: -218

Brady Hiestand: +180

Juliana Miller: +130

Luana Santos: -155