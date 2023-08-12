 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Odds for UFC Fight Night: Vicente Luque-Rafael Dos Anjos on Saturday, August 12

UFC Fight Night comes to you live from the Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, August 12. We break down odds over on DraftKings Sportsbook.

By DKNetworkStaff
MMA: UFC Fight Night - Orlando - Barberena vs Dos Anjos Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

UFC Fight Night is set to take place on Saturday, August 12, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 13-bout card will be headlined by a welterweight bout between Vincente Luque and Rafael Dos Anjos. There are a total of six bouts on the main card that will begin at 7 p.m. ET and be available for streaming on ESPN and ESPN+.

Here’s a look at the full list of odds

UFC Fight Night odds

Main card

Vicente Luque: -102
Rafael Dos Anjos: -118

Cub Swanson: +190
Hakeem Dawodu: -230

Khalil Rountree Jr.: -180
Chris Daukaus: +150

Polyana Viana: +164
Iasmin Lucindo: -198

AJ Dobson: +120
Tafon Nchukwi: 142

Josh Fremd: -345
Jamie Pickett: +275

Preliminary card

JP Buys: +280
Marcus Mcghee: -335

Terrance McKinney: -265
Mike Breeden: +215

Francis Marshall: -166
Issac Dulgarian: +140

Josh Parisian: +180
Martin Buday: -218

Jaqueline Amorim: -238
Montserrat Conejo: +195

Da’mon Blackshear: -218
Brady Hiestand: +180

Juliana Miller: +130
Luana Santos: -155

More From DraftKings Network