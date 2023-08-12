Showdown DFS picks for Jaguars vs. Cowboys in Week 1 of NFL preseason

The Jacksonville Jaguars will travel to Arlington, Texas, to square off against the Dallas Cowboys in the first week of NFL preseason action. The game kicks off at 5 p.m. ET, and you can watch it online via NFL+ or on broadcast television in the local markets.

Dallas is not going to play starting quarterback Dak Prescott, and they’re likely to give more than a few of the rest of their starters the night off. The Jaguars, however, will play their starters, at least for a few series. If you’re diving into daily fantasy contests for this one, here are a few picks for your roster.

Jaguars vs. Cowboys: DraftKings Showdown DFS strategy

Captain’s chair picks

Tank Bigsby, RB, Jaguars — $11,400

A third-round pick out of Auburn, Bigsby has been lighting things up at camp so far. Head coach Doug Peterson has said that the starters will play, but don’t expect Travis Etienne to see more than a couple series with the offense. That means Bigsby should get the lion’s share of the work so that the Jags can set up him as the primary backup this season.

Cooper Rush, QB, Cowboys — $11,400

Surely you remember Cooper Rush. He took a turn as Dallas’ starter for five games last year while Dak Prescott was out. Expect him to get a little more exposure during the exhibition contests this year so the Cowboys can further vet their insurance plan if Prescott has to miss time again. Rush’s 58 percent completion rate was nothing special, along with five touchdowns and three picks, but he should slice through preseason defenses with more ease.

Value Plays

Deuce Vaughn, RB, Cowboys — $7,600

The Cowboys have their starter in Tony Pollard, so they’re going to have to spend some time in the preseason evaluating his backup, who’ll also end up seeing the field a fair amount too, if the past is any guide. Vaughn is battling it out with Malik Davis, but Vaughn is having a nice camp so far, seeing plenty of targets to go with his rushing workload. He excelled at making defenders miss in college, and his smaller size won’t matter as much in the preseason.

Brenton Strange, TE, Jaguars — $7,600

Evan Engram is the starter here, but don’t look for him to get more than two or three offensive series. That sets up Brenton Strange for a decent amount of playing time as the Jags look to get their second-round pick for a heavier workload in this one. Strange has had a good camp so far, and he’s getting lots of reps with backup quarterback C.J. Beathard, who should be playing a chuck of time today too.