Showdown DFS picks for Titans vs. Bears in Week 1 of NFL preseason

Week 1 of the 2023 NFL Preseason continues on Saturday with the Tennessee Titans battling the Chicago Bears. Kickoff is set for Noon ET from Soldier Field in Chicago. You can watch the game on NFL Network, as well as local network broadcasts.

Here, we’ll break down some of our favorite DFS plays for Saturday’s slate in Week 1 of the NFL preseason.

Titans vs. Bears: DraftKings Showdown DFS strategy

Captain’s chair picks

Malik Willis, QB, Titans — $11,400

Incumbent starter Ryan Tannehill isn’t playing in this one, so we expect a lot of snaps for the second-year Willis, probably the entire first half, as the Titans try to start answering their quarterback-of-the-future question. Willis’ passing was hit or miss, but he’s a mobile quarterback who can make plays with his feet, something should translate well against second team players from Chicago’s thin depth chart.

Roschon Johnson, RB, Bears — $11,400

Chicago does plan to play its starters, but we’re looking for the exciting rookie out of Texas to get some quality playing time after the ones wrap up a couple of series. Johnson, in case you didn’t follow the draft hype, is a tough, physical rusher who excelled at making tacklers miss. He also catches the ball well out of the backfield. He has the ability to feast on Tennessee’s weaker depth chart.

Value Plays

Will Levis, QB, Titans — $7,600

A second-round pick who’ll also be competing for the potential franchise job in 2024, Levis made a name for himself in NFL Draft circles thanks to his ability to create plays on the run. His passing is more of an unknown at this level, but he should be able to do some damage against third-stringers with his feet.

Tyler Scott, WR, Bears — $7,600

The fourth-round pick from Cincinnati has been an early standout in training camp for Chicago, making impressive deep grabs and flashing the speed that made him so enticing to NFL teams. When the regular season rolls around, he might not see as many snaps, but in the preseason, he’ll be catching passing from experienced quarterbacks and sliding through backup defenders.