Full list of tee times for Final Round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship on Sunday

The conditions in Memphis for the 2023 St. Jude Championship are very hot, but the hottest thing at TPC Southwind might be Lucas Glover, who leads after 54 holes for the second week in a row on the PGA TOUR.

Last week Glover clinched his spot in the FedExCup Playoffs with a win at the Wyndham Championship. Now he’s poised to go from 112th to third in the points rankings in just seven days with a win tomorrow.

Glover at -14 leads Taylor Moore (-13), Tommy Fleetwood (-12), Max Homa and Jordan Spieth (-11) at the top of the scoreboard. Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook Glover is the favorite at +200, with Moore and Fleetwood both checking in at +400. Homa is +850 and Spieth checks in at +900

The final round gets underway on Sunday morning, with PGA TOUR Live covering every shot from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The Golf Channel takes over from 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. ET, and CBS has broadcast duties from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. ET.

Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship on Sunday.