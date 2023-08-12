 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full list of tee times for Final Round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship on Sunday

The Final Round of the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship tees off at XXX a.m. ET on Sunday at the TPC Southwind in Memphis, TN. We have a full list of tee times.

Lucas Glover of the United States plays a shot on the 17th hole during the third round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind on August 12, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee. Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The conditions in Memphis for the 2023 St. Jude Championship are very hot, but the hottest thing at TPC Southwind might be Lucas Glover, who leads after 54 holes for the second week in a row on the PGA TOUR.

Last week Glover clinched his spot in the FedExCup Playoffs with a win at the Wyndham Championship. Now he’s poised to go from 112th to third in the points rankings in just seven days with a win tomorrow.

Glover at -14 leads Taylor Moore (-13), Tommy Fleetwood (-12), Max Homa and Jordan Spieth (-11) at the top of the scoreboard. Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook Glover is the favorite at +200, with Moore and Fleetwood both checking in at +400. Homa is +850 and Spieth checks in at +900

The final round gets underway on Sunday morning, with PGA TOUR Live covering every shot from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The Golf Channel takes over from 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. ET, and CBS has broadcast duties from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. ET.

Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship on Sunday.

2023 St. Jude Championship Round 4 Tee Times

Time (ET) Golfer 1 Golfer 2
1:50 PM Lucas Glover Taylor Moore
1:40 PM Tommy Fleetwood Max Homa
1:30 PM Jordan Spieth Viktor Hovland
1:20 PM Patrick Cantlay Rory McIlroy
1:10 PM Tom Kim Emiliano Grillo
1:00 PM Sungjae Im Russell Henley
12:50 PM Collin Morikawa Cam Davis
12:40 PM Adam Hadwin Beau Hossler
12:25 PM Si Woo Kim Ben Griffin
12:15 PM Adam Schenk Byeong Hun An
12:05 PM Stephan Jaeger J.T. Poston
11:55 AM Justin Rose Corey Conners
11:45 AM Brendon Todd Eric Cole
11:35 AM Sahith Theegala Kurt Kitayama
11:25 AM Aaron Rai Xander Schauffele
11:15 AM Scottie Scheffler Chris Kirk
11:05 AM Keegan Bradley Vincent Norrman
10:55 AM Andrew Putnam Adam Svensson
10:45 AM Lee Hodges Brian Harman
10:35 AM Sam Ryder J.J. Spaun
10:25 AM Hideki Matsuyama Jon Rahm
10:10 AM Nick Taylor Cameron Young
10:00 AM Nick Hardy Patrick Rodgers
9:50 AM Matt NeSmith Taylor Montgomery
9:40 AM Tyrrell Hatton Brandon Wu
9:30 AM Davis Riley Tony Finau
9:20 AM Sam Stevens Tom Hoge
9:10 AM Sam Burns Denny McCarthy
9:00 AM Hayden Buckley Keith Mitchell
8:50 AM Mackenzie Hughes Rickie Fowler
8:40 AM Harris English Thomas Detry
8:30 AM Matt Fitzpatrick Mark Hubbard
8:20 AM Jason Day Matt Kuchar
8:10 AM Alex Smalley Seamus Power
8:00 AM Sepp Straka Wyndham Clark

