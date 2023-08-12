NFL DFS targets, values for Saturday’s slate in Week 1 of preseason

The opening week of the NFL preseason continues on Saturday with six contests scattered across the country. Two games, Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans at Chicago Bears, get underway at 1 p.m. ET, and the day ends with a nightcap from Los Angeles featuring the Rams and Chargers at 9 p.m. ET.

Here, we’ll break down some of our favorite DFS plays for Saturday’s slate in Week 1 of the NFL preseason for classic games.

Top plays

Zach Wilson, New York Jets vs. Carolina Panthers ($5,500) — The second-overall pick just two short years ago was almost forgotten, written off as a bust, but he may have ended up in the best possible situation backing up Aaron Rodgers. Wilson’s looked good in preseason play so far, as well as training camp. Wilson is a solid DFS pick based on playing time alone, but the chance to make some throws to the Jets’ best offensive players early in the game could help pad his numbers.

Deuce Vaughn, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Dallas Cowboys ($5,500) — Malik Davis probably has the edge as the backup behind Tony Pollard, but the speedy Vaughn should see plenty of preseason snaps. A smaller back, that shouldn’t be an issue against Jacksonville’s B team (and below). He’s also shown a knack in camp so far for catching the ball. In college he excelled at making defenders miss, so don’t be surprised if he breaks off a chuck play or two against a lot of players who’ll be lucky to make the practice squad come September.

Values

Tyjae Spears, Tennessee Titans vs. Chicago Bears ($5,500) — Without Derrick Henry in the action for this one, Spears should be in line for a heavy workload. The rookie has been an early standout in training camp, and he’s got a leg up on the No. 2 job behind Henry.

Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams vs. Los Angeles Chargers ($5,500) — Cooper Kupp’s injury has given Nacua an opening with the Rams offense, and he’s capitalizing on the chance. The fifth-round pick out of BYU will get the start tonight, and should have an edge over the Chargers’ nickel corner, Ja’Sit Taylor. With the Rams needing some answers on their paper thin receiver depth chart, look for Nacua to get ample playing time tonight.

Trey Sermon, Philadelphia Eagles vs. Baltimore Ravens ($5,500) — Don’t expect to see Sermon’s name on the box score a whole lot during the regular season, but with Kenneth Gainwell, Rashaad Penny and D’Andre Swift unlikely to see much playing time this week, Sermon should get the kind of workload to make him a solid DFS value.