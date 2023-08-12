Who is the Titans starting and backup quarterbacks for fantasy football in 2023?

The Tennessee Titans enter an interesting chapter ahead of the 2023 season, as the franchise lies firmly in between a need for a rebuild and the desire to contend. As the roster continues to get older each season, no position illustrates that belief more than the Titans’ quarterback situation. Heading into the fall, Tennessee has an established veteran atop the depth chart, but with two young signal-callers behind him that could very well compete for the future starting job.

Titans starting quarterback: Ryan Tannehill

Tannehill returns for his fifth season as the Titans’ starting quarterback after joining the team back in 2019. The 34-year-old is coming off a campaign in which he was limited to just 12 games after suffering two injuries to his right ankle, with the second one occurring in Week 15 and effectively landing him on injured reserve. Tannehill threw for 2,536 yards with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions, marking the fewest passing yards he’s recorded in a season since he joined the franchise.

Who is Ryan Tannehill’s backup on the Titans QB depth chart?

Second-year signal-caller Malik Willis and rookie quarterback Will Levis is competing for backup duties behind Tannehill throughout training camp and the preseason. Willis was taken in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but his small sample size on the field last year left much to be desired. He finished with a 1-2 record as a starter with 276 passing yards and three interceptions without a touchdown.

If Tennessee is not entirely confident in Willis being able to step into the backup role, it could open the door for Will Levis to shoulder that responsibility. Levis, who was projected to be a first-round pick in this year’s draft, was taken with the 33rd overall pick in the second round by the Titans and has an opportunity to be the future of the Titans under center.