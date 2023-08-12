Who is the Panthers starting and backup quarterbacks for fantasy football in 2023?

The Carolina Panthers traded up to get the first overall pick in the 2023 draft and chose former Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young from the University of Alabama. After playing musical chairs with quarterbacks in the years after Cam Newton left, the Panthers hope Young becomes their franchise quarterback.

Panthers starting quarterback: Bryce Young

What Young lacks in size (5-foot-10, 204 pounds) he hopes to make up with generational-type talent at the position. Young showed all of the tools — accuracy, arm strength and the ability to make plays off schedule — during his college days. Young started for two years at Alabama and his numbers were impressive — 8,356 yards, 80 touchdowns and just 12 interceptions. He won the Heisman in 2021 as a sophomore.

Who is Bryce Young’s backup on the Panthers QB depth chart?

Well-traveled veteran Andy Dalton will be someone Young can lean on as he learns the League. Dalton was a part-time starter last year for the New Orleans Saints, throwing for 2,871 yards, 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions. In a pinch, Dalton is a perfectly fine backup option.