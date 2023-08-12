Who is the Rams starting and backup quarterbacks for fantasy football in 2023?

Despite some offseason trades rumors, the Los Angeles Rams will stick to veteran Matthew Stafford for the 2023 season. Stafford joined the Rams in 2021 and led them to a championship in Super Bowl LVI. With over 50,000 yards passing in his 15-year career, Stafford is clearly on the back end of his career and stuck with the Rams as they try not to do a complete rebuild.

Rams starting quarterback: Matthew Stafford

Stafford has been the model of durability, making every start for 11 of his 15 seasons as a pro. Last year, however, he suffered a spinal cord contusion that cut his season short. Stafford was having a mediocre season up to that point with 2,068 yards passing, 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He has thrown for 5,000 yards in a season once and over 4,000 yards in a season eight times. He’ll need a strong comeback year for the Rams to stay in contention this year.

Who is Matthew Stafford’s backup on the Rams QB depth chart?

Brett Rypien will enter training camp as the No. 2 quarterback, but Stetson Bennett, a fourth-round pick from Georgia, is going to have every chance to get that spot. Bennett won back-tu-back college football playoff championships with the Bulldogs.