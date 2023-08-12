Who is the Ravens starting and backup quarterbacks for fantasy football in 2023?

If there were any doubts during a long offseason period of negotiations and trade requests, they were silenced when Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens agreed to a five-year deal with $185 million in guarantees and a $72.5 million signing bonus. This record-setting contract makes Jackson the man in Baltimore for the foreseeable future.

Ravens starting quarterback: Lamar Jackson

Jackson is a former NFL MVP (2019), First-team All-Pro (2019) and two-time Pro Bowler (2019, 2021). There’s probably no one player more important to their team’s offensive functionality than Jackson is to the Ravens. The entire system is built around his unique skill set. With the addition of wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and Zay Flowers, Jackson finally has some receiving threats to help his passing numbers. Injuries have been the issue with Jackson. He has played just 24 games over the past two seasons.

Who is Lamar Jackson’s backup on the Ravens QB depth chart?

Tyler Huntley is athletic enough to where the Ravens don’t have to make too many changes to the offense when he’s in the game. The fourth-year player is 3-5 as a starter and has thrown for 1,754 yards and 454 yards rushing in 15 games (eight starts).