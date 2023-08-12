Who is the Saints starting and backup quarterbacks for fantasy football in 2023?

The New Orleans Saints have moved on from Andy Dalton, and have signed Derek Carr to a four-year, $150 million contract this offseason. Carr enters his 10th campaign with 3,201 completions for 35,222 yards, 217 touchdowns and 99 interceptions.

Saints starting quarterback: Derek Carr

Carr had a rocky season with the Las Vegas Raiders in his final season with the organization, but it was mostly due to his dissatisfaction with contract negotiations. Carr still appeared in 15 games — completing 305 passes on 502 attempts for 3,522 yards, 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

Despite being the worst passing yardage mark of Carr’s career, he now takes over in a Saints offense that features an explosive receiving unit in Chris Olave, Michael Thomas, Rashid Shadeed, Tre’Quan Smith and talented Wake Forrest rookie A.T. Perry. Carr will be eager to spread the football around once he gets acclimated to New Orleans’ system.

Who is Carr’s backup on the Saints QB depth chart?

The Saints are deep at quarterback, which should give the fanbase a sense of confidence that they haven’t had in some time. Not to mention, Carr has appeared in at least 16 games in each one of his nine NFL seasons except for 2022. But if Carr were to miss any time, then Jameis Winston can step up with no issue.

Winston was on pace for a tremendous season before being sidelined with a back injury in Week 4 last year. He had some accuracy issues early on, but he was also throwing at a high rate (38 attempts per game). He completed 73 passes on 115 attempts in total, and recorded four touchdowns. He’ll be ready to step in when called upon.