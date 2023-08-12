Who is the Jets starting and backup quarterbacks for fantasy football in 2023?

The New York Jets are on a mission this season after going 7-10 and finishing last in their division last year. They’ve signed Aaron Rodgers as their new quarterback and they are looking to make the playoffs for the first time since 2010.

Robert Saleh enters his third season as the head coach of the Jets with Rodgers now at the helm. Last year, Zach Wilson, Mike White, and Joe Flacco took turns under center. The Rodgers deal is a major grab for this franchise.

Jets starting quarterback: Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers spent most of the last two decades in Green Bay, earning a Super Bowl title and four NFL MVP awards during his stint. He changes teams for the first time in his career as he heads to the Jets to work with a receiving corps made up of Garrett Wilson, Mecole Hardman, and former Packers wide receiver Allan Lazard. The Lazard addition has to potential to be a major factor in Rodgers’ success with the Jets. The Jets also signed Randall Cobb from last year’s Green Bay roster.

In 2022, Rodgers had a 64.6% completion rate, passing for 3,695 yards and 26 touchdowns with 12 interceptions. He also rushed for one TD.

Who is Rodgers’ backup on the Jets QB depth chart?

Zach Wilson, who played in nine games last year and was the Jets starter for a period in 2022, is Rodgers’ backup. With a quarterback closing in on 40, it’s important that the Jets have a backup QB with legitimate game experience who can fill in at a moment’s notice and fit in with the offense. Tim Boyle and Chris Steveler are also on the depth chart.

Last season, Wilson had a 54.5% completion rate, passing for a team-high 1,688 yards. He passed for six touchdowns and seven interceptions.