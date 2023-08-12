Who is the Jaguars starting and backup quarterbacks for fantasy football in 2023?

The Jaguars have set themselves up to make 2023 their breakout year. After getting Trevor Lawrence from Clemson with the first pick of the 2021 draft, the Jags stumbled under Urban Meyer in that first year. However, with Doug Pederson at the helm and a fleshed-out offense, the Jags made a playoff run in 2022. They defeated the Chargers in a crazy comeback in the Wild Card round, and gave the Chiefs a great game in the Divisional Round, falling by just a touchdown. They’re set up for success in 2023.

Jaguars starting quarterback: Trevor Lawrence

The Jags are building their program around Lawrence, who had a 66.1% completion percentage in 2022. He passed for 4,113 yards and 25 touchdowns in the regular season, throwing eight interceptions. He rushed for another 291 yards and five TDs.

He keeps his three top targets around for 2023 in Christian Kirk, Zay Jones, and Evan Engram. The Jags also added Calvin Ridley to the starting WR lineup. Travis Etienne is a solid RB who started alongside Lawrence at Clemson, but the Jags are certainly going for a pass-forward offense.

Who is Lawrence’s backup on the Jaguars QB depth chart?

Lawrence’s backup is C.J. Beathard, who has been with the Jags since 2021. He had seven completions for 35 yards and one interception in 2022. Their third-stringer is Nathan Rourke. Suffice it to say — they’re all in on Lawrence. There is no legitimately dependable backup option on the roster.