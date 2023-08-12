Who is the Eagles starting and backup quarterbacks for fantasy football in 2023?

The Philadelphia Eagles were a few plays away from winning the Super Bowl last season, and are even more loaded this year after adding more talent and depth. Nick Siriani is entering Year 3 at the helm of the Eagles and proved to be one of the best coaches in the league last season.

The Eagles won the NFC East and are favored to repeat, but no team has won the NFC East in back-to-back years in nearly two decades. Quarterback Jalen Hurts will look to change those fortunes around and get his team back to the Super Bowl.

Eagles starting quarterback: Jalen Hurts

Hurts played at an MVP level last season, completing 66 percent of his passes for 3,701 yards and 22 touchdowns. He also ran the ball 165 times for 760 yards and 13 touchdowns. Beyond the numbers, though, he is the unquestioned leader of that team, and you can see his impact rubbing off on the rest of the team. Hurts missed a few games with a shoulder injury but should be fully healthy and ready to go for the start of the season.

In the offseason, he signed a five-year contract with $110 million guaranteed. At the time, his average annual salary of $51 million per year was the highest in NFL history. Now that he has his deal, he can remain focused on the task at hand, which is winning a Super Bowl for the Eagles.

Who is Hurt’s backup on the Eagles QB depth chart?

The Eagles brought over Marcus Mariota in the offseason after an ugly ending to his time in Atlanta with the Falcons. He is QB2, and should with well in this system with his mobility. Should Hurts go down, Mariota has the skill set to hold water for a game or two to keep the team afloat. Last season with the Falcons, he completed 61 percent of his passes for 2,219 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also added 438 yards on the ground for four touchdowns.