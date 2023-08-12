Who is the Chargers’ starting and backup quarterbacks for fantasy football in 2023?

The last time the Los Angeles Chargers appeared on a football field, they took part in one of the greatest comeback efforts in NFL playoff history. Unfortunately for the Chargers, they fell on the wrong side of that comeback, allowing the Jacksonville Jaguars to erase a 27-point first-half lead. Los Angeles stayed ahead until the final play of regulation, a 36-yard field goal by Jags kicker Riley Patterson.

That devastating loss forced some major changes for the Chargers. The biggest of which, the firing of offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and the hiring of former Dallas Cowboys play-caller Kellen Moore, will go a long way toward determining whether the franchise has to make even larger alterations next offseason.

Chargers starting quarterback: Justin Herbert

For whatever issue the Chargers had last season, quarterback Justin Herbert didn’t represent one of them. The former No. 6 overall pick has established himself as one of the premier players at his position, one that seems capable of carrying a team on a deep playoff run. At some point in the not-too-distant future, Los Angeles will sign Herbert to a long-term extension.

At this stage, Herbert doesn’t have many noticeable limitations. He reads the field well and has the arm talent to make every throw. The Chargers have surrounding him with a capable group of players, headlined by Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Austin Ekeler, and first-round rookie Quentin Johnston. If the offensive line stays reasonably healthy, Herbert could realistically lead the most efficient offense in the NFL this season.

Who is Justin Herbert’s backup on the Chargers’ QB depth chart?

Easton Stick returns for a fifth year with the Chargers after signing a one-year deal in March. Stick has appeared in just one game so far in his NFL career and served as the No. 3 quarterback the last two years behind Chase Daniel. Finally, Stick will have a chance to backup Herbert.

Stick doesn’t have Herbert’s rocket arm or ability to make throws off platform with ease, but he can move around well for a signal-caller. Should something happen to Herbert, Stick could handle some of the run-based elements of the offense.