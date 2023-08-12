Who is the Bills’ starting and backup quarterbacks for fantasy football in 2023?

In many ways, 2023 will mark the conclusion of a mini-era for the Buffalo Bills. While the perennial Super Bowl contenders will continue to compete for titles beyond the upcoming campaign, a considerable amount of change could hit the roster before next offseason. With that as the backdrop, the Bills enter training camp as one of the most fascinating teams in the NFL.

Part of that intrigue centers on Buffalo’s quarterback, one of the most gifted and, at times, wild passers the league has seen in recent years.

Bills starting quarterback: Josh Allen

As with most title contenders, the Bills will go as far as Josh Allen can take them. The sixth-year QB has delivered multiple stretches of MVP-caliber play during his career, flirting with the status of a truly elite signal-caller in the process. Allen might have already put together a full, award-worthy campaign if not for the elbow injury that cropped up last season. With that issue now apparently behind him, he appears capable of reaching his apex in 2023.

At least on paper, Allen’s supporting cast on offense hasn’t looked better during his time in Buffalo. After a short-lived dispute in June, Stefon Diggs returns as the top weapon in the passing game. Gabriel Davis and Dawson Knox will again work alongside him, and now they have another potential field-tilter in rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid. Allen will still likely target Diggs considerably more than the other options, but the receiving corps has weapons that can reliably attack all areas of the field. That bodes well for Allen’s production and game-to-game consistency.

Who is Josh Allen’s backup on the Bills’ QB depth chart?

Not content to roll with just one Allen under center, the Bills also have veteran Kyle Allen serving as the No. 2 quarterback. The other Allen spent the past few seasons with the Houston Texans and Washington Commanders, appearing in eight games and making six starts.

Unlike Josh Allen, Kyle Allen offers little in the running game, and the Bills would have to essentially remove those components from the game plan should an injury force the latter into action. Regardless, Buffalo doesn’t really care what Kyle Allen would do over an extended stretch as his one-year, $1.23 million contract makes clear.