Who is the Bears starting and backup quarterbacks for fantasy football in 2023?

The Chicago Bears are entering an exciting time in Year 2 under head coach Matt Eberflus. He’s a defensive-minded head coach but has a stellar quarterback at his disposal in Justin Fields, who is entering his third season in the NFL. He’s a solid fantasy option since he’s able to produce with his arm and his legs, but who’s behind him on the depth chart?

Here, we’ll take a look to find out how Fields would be as a fantasy option and see if anybody behind him on the depth chart could be a solid signal caller to slot in should Fields go down at any point.

Bears starting quarterback: Justin Fields

Fields was an all-star kind of player during his time at Ohio State, capturing the buzz of the college football world as he led his team to two College Football Playoff appearances and one national title game.

Through his first two seasons in the NFL, Fields has started 25 games, throwing for 4,112 yards, completing nearly 60% of his passes and has thrown 24 touchdowns to 21 interceptions.

He made significant improvement in his second year, tossing 17 of his 24 total touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also tossed for over 2,200 yards for the first time in his career. He also had 1,100 yards rushing and eight of his 10 total rushing scores in his second season

Who is Justin Fields’ backup on the Bears QB depth chart?

Behind Fields is former Temple QB and Carolina Panthers starter PJ Walker. Behind him is Nathan Peterman.

Walker is the presumed QB2 since he has recent starting experience that wasn’t all too horrendous. Walker has started seven games in his career and has a record of 4-3 in those contests. He’s only thrown for 1,400 yards and five scores, though. He’s tossed 11 interceptions.

Last year he went 2-3 as a starter with three scores and three picks. He only threw for 731 yards. On the ground, he’s not much of a threat with just 50 career rushing yards and no rushing scores.