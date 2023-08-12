Who is the Titans starting running back for fantasy football in 2023?

The Tennessee Titans offense has been built almost entirely around Derrick Henry for the past few years. He’s arguably the best running back in the NFL and has led this team to multiple playoff berths. They're beginning a bit of a new era and it will be interesting to see how things go for them this season. While they added DeAndre Hopkins to their wide receiver room, they have questions surrounding the QB1 position.

Titans starting running back: Derrick Henry

In 2022, Henry had a comeback year after suffering injury in 2021. Henry played in 16 games rushing for 1,538 yards and 13 touchdowns. That marked his 5th straight season with 10+ touchdowns. But the Titans lost their final six games of the season killing their chance at the playoffs.

This could be Henry’s final season with the Titans, and expect another big year for him. When he is on the field, he consistently puts up some of the best RB stats in the NFL. Unfortunately, the Titans don't have a sufficient long-term answer at quarterback, and that could hurt his numbers. To his advantage, he has never played with an elite quarterback who can keep defenses on their toes.

Who is Henry’s backup on the Titans RB depth chart?

The battle for RB2 in Tennessee will be a tight one. Tyjae Spears has the advantage heading into training camp as he was drafted in the 3rd round of the 2023 NFL Draft. The Titans want production in the first year from a third round pick. However, Hassan Haskins was a 4th round pick.

In his rookie season, Haskins had 25 carries for 93 yards. That is like a single game stat sheet for Henry. But the future of the backfield for the Titans could be Spears and Haskins. I do not think Henry will be in Tennessee for the 2024 season and this means 2023 provides Spears and Haskins a chance to show they deserve a shot at the starting role next year. If the Titans are struggling midway through the year, could Henry’s workload be lessened to try and see what they have for the future?