Who is the Ravens starting running back for fantasy football in 2023?

The Baltimore Ravens got their most important offseason issue taken care of before the draft when they signed quarterback Lamar Jackson to a record-setting contract. But that doesn’t mean the work is dne. Running back J.K. Dobbins has not been able to work out for training camp thus far because of a knee injury. He should be able to return soon, but will his contract status keep him away from the team longer than expected?

Ravens starting running back: J.K. Dobbins

Dobbins is the tentative starting running back for the Ravens. The former second-round pick of the 2020 Draft has been dealing with a lot of injuries since becoming a pro. He missed the entire 2021 season with a torn ACL and half of the 2022 season with a knee injury. In his three seasons, Dobbins has missed 28 of 50 possible games and only has eight starts. Dobbins is still an unproven factor in the league and a post-injury holdout probably wouldn’t help his cause for more money

Who is J.K. Dobbins’ backup on the Ravens RB depth chart?

Gus Edwards was a consistent performer for the Ravens in his first three seasons but a torn ACL killed his 2021 season days before the regular-season opener and he missed half of 2022 recovering from the injury. When healthy, Edwards is solid backup/part-time starter. If Edwards has to play extended time because Dobbins hasn’t come around, that would force the Ravens to lean on Jackson as a runner more than they probably want to this season.

The team also added Melvin Gordon and have Justice Hill competing for time. Gordon could have some value if injuries pile up, but Edwards is the primary backup.