Who is the Rams starting running back for fantasy football in 2023?

The Rams fell mightily between 2021 and 2022. Plagued by injuries after a Super Bowl title, the Rams went 5-12 last season. They’ll look to get back on track in 2023 with Matthew Stafford at quarterback. Cam Akers will be the starting running back.

Rams starting running back: Cam Akers

Cam Akers returns for his fourth year in Los Angeles as the Rams’ starting running back for this upcoming season. Akers had 786 rushing yards and seven touchdowns last season, leading the team in both metrics and recording a career best in both stat lines. He returned from an Achilles injury that kept him out for the majority of the 2021 season, and his injury history may be a concern going forward.

Akers has struggled to break out and create longer plays, averaging just 4.2 yards per carry in 2022. The Rams do not use him very much in the passing game, making him a less desirable choice in fantasy rosters.

Who is Cam Akers’ backup on the Rams RB depth chart?

Akers’ backup on the Rams depth chart is Sony Michel, who played for the Rams in 2021 but moved across town to the Chargers in 2022. He returns this year after seeing a severe drop in production with the Chargers. Last season, he had 106 rushing yards, compared to 845 in his most recent season with the Rams.

Kyren Williams is the third stringer. He enters his second season with the Rams and added 139 rushing yards last season.