Who is the Jets starting running back for fantasy football in 2023?

The New York Jets enter a new era in 2023 with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback. As the Jets attempt to make the postseason for the first time since 2010, Breece Hall will take the starting running back position. Now fully recovered from a season-ending ACL tear last year, the Jets have high hopes for Hall.

Jets starting running back: Breece Hall

Hall will be the Jets’ No. 1 running back for the 2023 season. Jets fans have plenty to be optimistic about here. After Hall was selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, he started off strong in his rookie season, adding up 463 rushing yards and five touchdowns in the first seven weeks. However, he tore his ACL in Week 7, ending his season.

Despite playing just seven weeks, Hall finished the season as the Jets’ rushing yards leader. With a full recovery and the promise of an entire season ahead, this could be a massive breakout year for Hall.

Who is Breece Hall’s backup on the Jets RB depth chart?

Michael Carter is the first backup RB on the Jets depth chart. Carter enters his third season with the Jets this year, and added 402 rushing yards and 288 receiving yards last year. The Jets also drafted RB Israel Abanikanda out of Pittsburgh in the fifth round of this year’s draft. Zonovan Knight, who had 300 rushing yards and a touchdown for the Jets last season, falls last on the depth chart.