Who is the Eagles starting running back for fantasy football in 2023?

Miles Sanders had a very good season as the starting running back for the Philadelphia Eagles last season, putting up 1,269 rush yards with 11 touchdowns. However, Sanders is now a member of the Carolina Panthers. The Eagles made a few moves to fill the void, and we’ll break them down below.

Eagles starting running back: D’Andre Swift

D’Andre Swift is expected to be the Eagles’ starting running back in 2023. However, we’ll emphasize the term “expected” and note that Rashaad Penny — previously of the Seattle Seahawks — should have a significant role in this backfield. They could be co-starters for fantasy purposes, sharing the workload.

Swift was extremely efficient for the Detroit Lions last year, particularly in the receiving game. However, he was on and off the field with injuries throughout most of the season. Still, if he stays healthy, Swift could be a strong option for the Eagles, especially in the passing game.

Who is D’Andre Swift’s backup on the Eagles RB depth chart?

Penny is not Swift’s backup, but he’s more of his committee mate. It’s expected that Swift will handle passing game situations and then collaborate with Penny, Kenneth Gainwell, and maybe even Boston Scott for the early-down carries. Let’s not forget that QB Jalen Hurts will eat up a ton of the rushing production too. Swift and Penny have been viewed as the top two options, but even Gainwell has been getting some lead work.

This is a tough situation for fantasy purposes, as Philadelphia has a true running-back-by-committee style. Penny averaged 6.1 yards per carry in five games for Seattle last year before succumbing to a season-ending leg injury. That has been the story of his career so far: super-efficient when he gets a chance, but Penny has missed 38-of-66 games since the beginning of 2019. That could provide Gainwell a chance to secure the No. 2 spot.