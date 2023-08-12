Who is the Colts starting running back for fantasy football in 2023?

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was the No. 1 draft pick in almost all fantasy leagues in 2022. Unfortunately, it was an underperforming season for Taylor as he dealt with a few injuries and didn’t put up major stats when he was on the field. Heading into 2023, in the final year of his contract, he showed up for traning camp, but was placed on the PUP list.

Colts starting running back: Jonathan Taylor

Taylor is the starter when healthy and on the field, but the biggest question revolves around his contract. He is at training camp but is not practicing due to what is being described as an ankle injury. It could be more of a “hold in” as Taylor asked for a trade and wants a new contract.

When Taylor is on the field, he gets the carries. For example, in 2021, Taylor had 332 carries compared to 56 for Nyheim Hines who was RB2 at the time. Looking to the 2023 season, I’d expect Taylor to get back to that workload if he can stay healthy.

In 2022, Taylor played in 11 games rushing for 861 yards and four touchdowns. He also added 28 receptions for 43 yards. He led the league in carries, yards, and touchdowns the year before.

Who is Taylor’s backup on the Colts RB depth chart?

Zack Moss was expected to take a step forward as the RB2 in Indianapolis this season, but he broke his arm at training camp in late July. That moves rookie Evan Hull up the depth chart behind Taylor. The Colts drafted Hull in the 5th round of the 2023 NFL Draft. I expect Hull’s role to grow throughout the season as he gets used to the NFL. He’s a strong, power running back who can earn a big role for this team in the red zone. If the Colts don’t figure out Taylor’s contract, Hull could be using this season as a tryout for RB1 in 2024.

As for Moss, there was some promise for him in Buffalo, but he was never able to find his footing with the Buffalo Bills. If Hull does not firmly take the No. 2 job, Moss could gain a more reserved role this season as they hope to keep him fresh and get the most out of his limited carries. In his eight games with the Colts last season, he was solid as he rushed for 365 yards.