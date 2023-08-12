Who is the Bills starting running back for fantasy football in 2023?

The Buffalo Bills are still waiting their turn. With no Super Bowls under their belts, fans are getting antsy, but they seem to inch closer each year. They’ve made the postseason for four years in a row now, and as they fill out an impressive offense centered around quarterback Josh Allen, each year seems like it could be the year. James Cook returns for his second go-around in Buffalo this season.

Bills starting running back: James Cook

Cook was drafted out of Georgia’s national championship-winning team in the second round in 2022 and got off to a strong start. He was playing behind Devin Singletary last season and finished the year with 507 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.

This year, he’ll take the starting role, but the Bills run deep at this position. Cook will likely be splitting snaps with his backups, both of whom have plenty of experience and have received top billing before.

Who is James Cook’s backup on the Bills RB depth chart?

Damien Harris is behind James Cook on the Bills depth chart. Harris spent his last four seasons with the New England Patriots, where he split snaps with Rhamondre Stevenson. He saw a major decrease in productivity between 2021 and 2022 — he went from 929 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns to 462 yards and three TDs.

Latavius Murray is also on the depth chart. Murray had 703 rushing yards and five touchdowns with the Broncos last year. While Cook is undoubtedly the RB1, the Bills’ running back room is deep with talent. All three backs should see plenty of action this season.