Who is the Bears starting running back for fantasy football in 2023?

We don’t want to get too far ahead of things before the season begins, but things are looking up in 2023 for the Chicago Bears. The team has an exciting group of young offensive skill players who should at least be fun to watch this year. For fantasy football teams, Chicago’s backfield will be of particular interest now that Khalil Herbert figures to have a prominent role in the offense after a productive turn in 2022.

But Herbert won’t be alone. This is expected to be more of a committee situation with veteran D’Onta Foreman possibly elbowing his way into a 1b kind of role alongside Herbert.

Bears starting running back: Khalil Herbert

Committee or not, Herbert’s the priority in fantasy football leagues this year. He’s coming off a solid season that saw him roll up 731 yards and four touchdowns on 129 carries while splitting the load with the since-departed David Montgomery. That’s 5.7 yards per touch. He had another 57 yards and one touchdown on nine catches.

Even though he’s likely to split the workload this year, Herbert’s still got the higher ceiling as far as fantasy goes.

Who is Khalil Herbert’s backup on the Bears RB depth chart?

The Bears signed D’Onta Foreman to a one-year deal worth $3 million in the spring. This is the fourth team in six seasons for Foreman. He was in Carolina last season, starting the year as Christian McCaffrey’s backup, but he took over the starting job after the team deal McCaffrey to the 49ers. Foreman finished the season with a solid 914 yards and five touchdowns on 203 carries.

Another name to watch in Chicago is rookie Roschon Johnson. The Bears drafted Johnson in the fourth round this year after he had a productive season at Texas backing up Bijan Robinson.