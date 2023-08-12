Who is the Titans starting tight end for fantasy football in 2023?

The Tennessee Titans will keep Chigoziem Okonkwo as their starting tight end for the 2023-24 season. Okonkwo was a fourth round pick in 2022. The Titans’ offense centers around the run game — namely, running back Derrick Henry. However, Okonkwo had the team’s second-most receiving yards last year.

Titans starting tight end: Chigoziem Okonkwo

Okonkwo had 46 receptions for 450 yards in the 2022-23 season, adding three receiving touchdowns. He was behind just Robert Woods, who now plays in Houston. The Titans’ wide receiving corps is arguably one of the worst in the nation, starting Kyle Philips, Treylon Burks, and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.

Okonkwo had more receiving yards than all three of those receivers last season. While Burks will likely see a breakout year if he can stay healthy, we can expect Okonkwo to come in second in receiving yards again. However, the quarterback question in Tennessee remains up in the air.

Who is Okonkwo’s backup on the Titans TE depth chart?

Okonkwo’s backup on the Titans depth chart is Josh Whyle. Whyle was a fifth-round pick in 2023 out of Cincinnati. Whyle had 32 receptions for 326 yards in his final season as a Bearcat.