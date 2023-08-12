Who is the Rams’ starting tight end for fantasy football in 2023?

The Los Angeles Rams gutted much of their roster in the 17 months since taking home the Lombardi Trophy. But while much of their roster has changed, some key pieces from the championship squad remain. On offense, quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp will again suit up for the Rams. So will their starting tight end from the Super Bowl team.

Rams starting tight end: Tyler Higbee

Though never a star, Tyler Higbee has proven to be a reliable fantasy tight end over the duration of his career. The veteran finished 2022 among the top 10 at his position in most formats and has generally ranked as a low-end fantasy starter to a high-end streaming option.

Entering 2023, the Rams appear to have more targets to go around than in past years. The Allen Robinson experiment ended after just one season and Stafford returns, presumably healthy, to help guide the offense. Those factors bode well for Higbee’s value even if he doesn’t seem likely to dramatically outproduce his past results.

Who is Tyler Higbee’s backup on the Rams’ TE depth chart?

As part of the Rams’ efforts to jumpstart their reboot, they traded All-Pro corner Jalen Ramsey to the Miami Dolphins for a package that included backup tight end Hunter Long. A former third-round pick, Long has more talent than his career numbers — one catch for 8 yards — suggest. Though Davis Allen, a rookie out of Clemson, could push for the No. 2 job, Long appears to have some margin for error in his pursuit of the job.