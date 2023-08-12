 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Who is the Jets starting tight end for fantasy football in 2023?

We take a look at who will get the majority of tight ends snaps for the New York Jets in 2023 as you prepare for fantasy football drafts.

By Henry Palattella
Tyler Conklin of the New York Jets is tackled by Quandre Diggs of the Seattle Seahawks during the second half of the game at Lumen Field on January 1, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. The Seahawks won 23-6. Photo by Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images

It’s no secret the New York Jets will look a little different this year. After being stuck in the quarterback wilderness for the better part of a decade, the Jets pushed all their chips to the middle of the table with their offseason acquisition of Aaron Rodgers. Here’s a look at some of the weapons Rodgers will rely on this season.

Jets starting tight end: Tyler Conklin

After four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, Conklin signed a three-year contract with the Jets last year, and tallied 552 yards receiving in his first season with the Jets. While he struggled a bit wit drops, Conklin served as a solid safety blanket for the Jets’ quarterbacks, and is set for a big season behind Rodgers.

Who is Conklin’s backup on the Jets TE depth chart?

Like Conklin, backup tight end CJ Uzomah signed a three-year, free agent contract with the Jets last offseason. But unlike Conklin, Uzomah’s 2022 season was a bit of a dud, as he finished with 232 yards receiving and two touchdowns, both of which came in week 15. That said, Uzomah turned in two 400+ yards seasons in his seven years with the Bengals, and has a reputation of being a great locker room guy... but he also dealt with a an injury at OTA’s, which opened up the door for Jeremy Ruckert.

Ruckert, a third-round pick in the 2022 draft, only caught one pass last season in what essentially became a redshirt season. It’s not out of the question to think that Ruckert can catch Uzomah, however, as he excelled in his snaps during OTAs, and should get more of a chance to prove himself in training camp and the preseason.

