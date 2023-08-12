Who is the Jaguars starting tight end for fantasy football in 2023?

The Jacksonville Jaguars signed tight end Evan Engram to a one-year “prove it” deal last year. It worked. Engram certainly proved himself and his value to the team, so much so that the Jaguars slapped the franchise tag on him this spring to keep him around. The two sides are now in the midst of trying to hammer out a long-term deal that will keep him in Jacksonville beyond 2023.

Jaguars starting tight end: Evan Engram

Engram landed with the Jaguars after five seasons with the New York Giants, who drafted him in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Productive during his time with the Giants, Engram broke out for career highs with the Jaguars in 2022. Playing in all 17 regular season games, he caught 73 passes on 98 targets for 766 yards and four touchdowns.

He had some big games down the stretch too. Against the Tennessee Titans in Week 14, he had 162 yards and two touchdowns on 11 catches. Two weeks later, he caught seven passes for 113 yards against the New York Jets. He played a big part in the Jaguars’ incredible comeback win over the Chargers in the Wild Card round too, catching seven passes for 93 yards and a touchdown, their first score of the game, to help his team overcome a 27-0 deficit on their way to a win.

A steady performer, Engram’s penchant for breakout games like that make him a valuable addition to fantasy football rosters. He should have another good year with the pass-happy Jaguars too, maybe more than one if the two sides can reach an agreement on a new contract.

Who is Evan Engram’s backup on the Jaguars TE depth chart?

Rookie Brenton Strange slots right into the No. 2 tight end role this year. A second-round pick out of Penn State, he had five touchdowns for the Nittany Lions last year.

A steady blocker with good hands, he’s still got some work do to on his route running. He’ll get time to learn the ropes in the pros behind Engram this season, and if the team can’t get a long-term deal done with the veteran, Strange will have real fantasy football value after 2023, making him an interesting option in dynasty leagues.