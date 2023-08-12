Who is the Eagles starting tight end for fantasy football in 2023?

It’s hard for a tight end to carve out of niche for themselves in the Philadelphia Eagles’ high flying offense, but Dallas Goedert has managed to make a name for himself nonetheless. After a shoulder injury cost him five starts last year, he should bounce back for another solid campaign in 2023, making him an easy pick as a TE1 on any fantasy football roster.

Eagles starting tight end: Dallas Goedert

After sharing snaps with Zach Ertz in the seasons prior to last, Goedert was on pace for a career year in 2022. He was averaging more than 58 yards per game and scored three times, despite missing five contests. Still, after getting back in action in Week 16, he finished the year with 702 yards on 55 catches. In three playoff games, he had 141 yards and a touchdown on 16 catches, including a six-catch, 60-yard effort in the Super Bowl.

With a full season of work, he could easily best his career highs from 2021, at least for catches and yardage. Goedert is just 28 years old, and the Eagles have him under contract through 2025. Assuming he stays healthy for most of that time, he should consistently be among the top 10 players at his position, making him a solid choice in dynasty leagues as well.

Who is Dallas Goedert’s backup on the Eagles TE depth chart?

Without Goedert in the lineup, the Eagles just didn’t lean on their tight ends all that much. Jack Stoll was the second-most productive tight end with 11 catches for 123 yards, with seven catches and 74 yards while Goedert was on the shelf. Stoll enters the season as Goedert’s primary backup.

The Eagles also have Grant Calcaterra, Dan Arnold and a few others who’ll be vying for rosters spots during training camp and the preseason.