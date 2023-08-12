Who is the Bills starting tight end for fantasy football in 2023?

A nightmarish scenario in fantasy football drafts every year can be dumbed down to reaching for a tight end, instead of strengthening your depth at another position of need. Aside from a select few on rankings lists such as Travis Kelce or George Kittle, fantasy managers seem to convince themselves that they can find a diamond in the rough. For instance, a solid tight end on a pass-heavy team.

Recently, Dawson Knox has been labeled as such around the fantasy community. The Buffalo Bills will start the year with Knox as the primary tight end, but there’s a chance that could change as the 2023 season moves along.

Bills starting tight end: Dawson Knox

Knox is coming off a disappointing campaign in 2022. Initially pegged as a “breakout candidate” before the season began, he averaged 3.0 catches for 28 yards and zero touchdowns in his first four appearances. He did manage to put together a strong finish with 10.8 fantasy points per game and four touchdowns in the Bills’ last four weeks of the regular season.

Who is Knox’s backup on the Bills TE depth chart?

The team has ideas about how they want to run their high-powered offense in 2023. While Knox has been a quality starter for this team, the front office has made it clear that they aren’t fully satisfied with the results they’ve seen in the previous two seasons.

The Bills acquired arguably the best tight end in the 2023 NFL Draft, when they selected Utah’s Dalton Kincaid with the 25th overall pick last April. Don’t expect the talented rookie to sit on the bench. He’ll quickly find some sort of “relief” role behind Knox, or the team could decide to run more co-tight end sets moving forward. Behind Knox and Kincaid, Buffalo will also see what they can get from Quintin Morris and Joel Wilson.