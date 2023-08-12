Who is the Bears starting tight end for fantasy football in 2023?

While the Chicago Bears had the worst passing attack in the NFL last season, there were still some positives -- Cole Kmet chief among them. After setting a career-high in receiving yards in 2021 (612), Kmet led the Bears in receiving in 2022 (544) while also leading the team in touchdowns (seven).

Bears starting tight end: Cole Kmet

Although it took Kmet three weeks to catch his first pass of the season, he got better as the season got on. He had back-to-back two touchdown games in the middle of November, and tallied touchdown catches in the last two games of the regular season. He developed a clear rapport with Justin Fields, and enters the 2023 season as Fields’ top target and safety blanket.

Who is Kmet’s backup on the Bears TE depth chart?

The Bears reinforced their tight end depth in the offseason with the acquisition of Robert Tonyan, who has spent the past five seasons with the Packers. Tonyan tallied a career-high 53 catches last season, and is only three years removed from leading all tight ends in touchdowns (11). He’s a big body (6-foot-5) who was one of Aaron Rodgers’ favorite targets.

After Tonyan, things get a little dicey. Jake Tonges is listed as 3rd on the Bears’ depth chart (he played in four games last season and was targeted once) and after him is Chase Allen, who spent almost all of last season on the practice squad.