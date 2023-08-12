Who is the Ravens’ starting tight end for fantasy football in 2023?

The Baltimore Ravens will have a new offensive system in 2023, but certain elements will remain fairly similar such as the versatility of quarterback Lamar Jackson’s game. The similarities should also include how the offense prioritizes tight ends, especially its All-Pro starter.

Ravens starting tight end: Mark Andrews

Since arriving in Baltimore in 2018, Mark Andrews has served as the fulcrum of the Ravens’ passing game. Over that span, only Travis Kelce and George Kittle have recorded more receptions and scored more fantasy points among tight ends. Those figures become even more impressive when considering how much of the offense in which Andrews played funneled touches into the ground game.

With a renewed focus on the pass, Andrews could realistically deliver his finest season as a pro. The addition of Odell Beckham Jr. and Zay Flowers in the receiving corps should only help take defensive attention away from the star tight end.

Who is Mark Andrews’ backup on the Ravens’ TE depth chart?

After Andrews, the Ravens feature the highly capable Isaiah Likely at tight end. A fourth-round pick a year ago, Likely shined when Andrews missed time, finishing the season with 36 receptions for 373 yards and three scores. Given that new offensive coordinator Todd Monken deployed multiple tight ends effectively at Georgia, Likely’s development shouldn’t scare fantasy managers from Andrews.