Billy Napier names Graham Mertz starter for opener vs. Utah

Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier has named quarterback Graham Mertz the starter for their Week 1 opener against Utah, per On3’s Nick de la Torre. He won the starting job over redshirt sophomore Jack Miller and redshirt freshman Max Brown.

One of the notable quarterbacks to enter the transfer portal in the offseason, Mertz arrived to Gainesville, FL, this past spring after spending four years at Wisconsin. A high four-star quarterback out of high school, the Mission, KS, native was the highest ranked quarterback to commit to the Badgers in recent memory. Starting 32 games over the course of three seasons, his numbers in Madison, WI, were middling, completing roughly 60% of his passes for 5,405 yards, 38 touchdowns, and 26 interceptions. However, de la Torre’s reporting indicates that he has won over the Gator locker room in the months after his arrival, making Napier’s choice an easy one.

Florida is currently an eight-point underdog against Utah at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total sitting at 47.5.